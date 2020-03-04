It’s spring break time for high school students across Deep East Texas; for many it begins when classes adjourn Friday.
Most of us have been high school and college students, so we understand the allure of spring break for young people — it’s a chance to get out of town and have some fun. And with spring break at hand, that means prom season and graduation weekend aren’t far behind; neither are Easter and Memorial Day. If ever there was a time to party, this is it.
But now that we’re gown ups, that understanding has given way to worry. How are our kids going to behave? Will there be alcohol involved? What about swimming, boating or high-risk outdoor adventures?
That’s why we’re joining with others in our community who are encouraging teenagers and their adult friends to pass on any alcohol.
The Coalition and its Drug-Free All-Stars, a group of Angelina County high school seniors who have pledged to promote an alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle to their peers, joined community leaders Monday at Brookshire Brothers Gaslight to kick off “Project Sticker Shock.” The countywide public-awareness campaign is an ‘‘unofficial kickoff’’ to spring break. The youth-led initiative is designed to remind adults that it’s illegal to provide alcohol to people under the age of 21.
“My fellow Drug-Free All-Stars and I are committed to living a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle,” said Diboll High School senior Jada Salaiz. “With this commitment, we are leaders on our campuses and represent the importance of youth and prevention efforts.”
Salaiz is the leader for the alcohol interest groups, which focus on preventing underage drinking. She said the students want to promote a healthier community and strive to make a change through advocacy and passionate prevention.
Parents and adult friends of high school students get this message every year, yet inevitably someone is dumb enough to provide alcohol for a party. We encourage East Texans to heed the bright-orange stickers on stores’ glass refrigerator doors that state, “Warning! Providing Alcohol to Minors is Illegal.”
It’s not just illegal. It’s foolish.
Anyone caught selling or giving alcohol to a minor could spend a year in jail and face a fine up to $4,000, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The 2018 Texas School Substance Abuse survey indicates alcohol is the drug of choice for most Texas high school students.
■ Almost one-fourth of secondary students in Texas say they have had five-plus alcoholic drinks on one occasion.
■ Students surveyed say it’s easy to get alcohol when they want it.
■ Most students said they first drank alcohol at age 14.
■ Many minor drinkers don’t consider alcohol possession or consumption a serious criminal offense.
Alcohol impairs your judgment and actions. We can’t pretend it’s not happening. We can, however, do everything we can to make it stop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.