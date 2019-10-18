Lufkin’s Pineywoods Cattle Baron’s Gala was canceled this year because of a lack of volunteer support from the community, according to organizers with the American Cancer Society.
That’s both surprising and disappointing. The depth and breadth of this community’s caring spirit and generosity has been well documented over the years.
The gala helped raise thousands of dollars to support local cancer patients, awareness and education over the course of its nine-year run. And before it was discontinued, that included a “Look Good, Feel Good” program that provided free wigs, scarves, comfort pillows and more to local cancer patients.
Ashley Berry, who founded the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope following her own battle with cancer, wants to establish a similar program after receiving requests for those services.
The Lufkin Daily News is partnering with Berry to raise funds to help.
“I believe almost all of us know someone in our lives who has been touched by breast cancer or cancer in general,” said Tammy Kedrowicz, advertising director. “October has always been the month to recognize breast cancer awareness, and we wanted to honor those who have fought — the survivors and the ones we have lost.”
She said any advertisements focused on breast cancer awareness or honoring breast cancer patients and survivors during the month of October will be discounted, and 20% of the sales will be donated to the East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope.
Berry was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 30. She said undergoing treatment was not only a physical hardship, but a financial hardship, as well.
“If it were not for my community, friends and family, then financially I wouldn’t have been able to maintain. I lost my job, I wasn’t able to work. … I was a single parent. ... My family and my church family all surrounded me at that time and provided the tangible resources that I needed, and so that’s what I want to do here.”
Still in its first year, that ‘‘tangible hope’’ has helped cancer patients pay for car notes, rent, utility bills, groceries, medications, medical equipment and gas and parking vouchers for patients to be treated in town or to go back and forth to MD Anderson in Houston for treatment.
During her own battle with cancer, Berry said she had a moment where she was determined to never look like she had cancer. Now she realizes that’s an important part of the healing process.
“Cancer can have a negative effect on people and how they see themselves. Keeping people looking and feeling as normal as possible is important,’’ she said.
“When I look in the mirror consistently, and I see a frail, weak body, then my mindset is I’m weak. But if I look in the mirror and I can feel good about how I look, then for the cancer patient that is a plus because it’s motivation to continue moving on, despite what is happening.”
Berry’s goal is to be the support that she received for her community. Her current emphasis is on Angelina County because that’s where most of her funding is coming from, but she wants to expand across East Texas as time and funds allow.
We believe this is a need our community can definitely help with. Call a Lufkin Daily News sales representative at 632-6631 to participate.
