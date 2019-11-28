Today we celebrate an American holiday that began in 1621 when Plymouth Colonial Gov. William Bradford proclaimed a day of thanksgiving and prayer after a successful harvest. Edward Wilson, a Pilgrim at Plymouth described the celebration, “And although it be not always so plentiful as it was at this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so far from want that we often wish you partakers of our plenty.”
The Pilgrims apparently skipped Thanksgiving the next year, but in 1623 a day of fasting and prayer during a drought was changed to one of thanksgiving because rain came during the prayers. The New England custom of an annual day of thanksgiving began to take hold in the colonies.
In 1789, President George Washington issued the first presidential Thanksgiving proclamation, “Whereas it is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor, now, therefore, I do appoint Thursday, the 26th day of November 1789 that we may all unite to render unto Him our sincere and humble thanks for His kind care and protection.”
At the darkest hour of our nation’s civil war, President Abraham Lincoln recognized the blessings bestowed upon this country. Lincoln’s 1863 proclamation spoke of Thanksgiving Day as an opportunity for all Americans to humble themselves before God and offer thanks. He believed that America was a product of “no human counsel” nor “any mortal hand” but “gracious gifts of the Most High God.” Lincoln said the nation should observe “a day of thanksgiving and praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the heavens.”
Despite polls that continue to show a majority of Americans continue to believe ‘‘times are grim’’ and that this country is heading in the wrong direction, this is a day to offer thanks for the blessings each of us enjoy.
And no matter what our situation in life, Thanksgiving offers a chance to reflect and recognize exactly how each of us has come to this particular point in time.
That reflection should bring the recognition there are many people deserving of our thanks. Lincoln was correct. No one makes it by his or her self; there is always someone to help us along the way. This is a time to thank those who have made a difference in our lives. We all have been blessed.
Please take this opportunity to thank those who have inspired you, guided you or helped you along the way.
We hope you take this opportunity to thank those people. We hope giving thanks is a regular part of your life.
Thank you for reading The Lufkin Daily News and may God continue to bless you.
