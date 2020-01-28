Nov. 7, 2000, was the last day there was not a fatal wreck on a Texas roadway.
For those of you who happen to be curious, that was 7,021 days ago.
Traffic safety professionals with the Texas Department of Transportation study statistics and scenarios, in addition to coming up with safety plans and stepping up traffic enforcement efforts to end that streak.
But the deadly trend continues, with no signs of abating, because of one factor they can’t account for — you. Each driver must do their part every time they slide behind steering wheel of their vehicle.
This is a subject we’ve written about in the past, but it bears repeating again and again because you’re not listening: Even the slightest distraction can spell disaster.
How do we know you’re not listening? Some examples from the last six months or so:
■ The driver of a Dodge truck hit a Lufkin police unit, knocking it into a wrecker that had just arrived on the scene of a wreck on U.S. Highway 59 south. The truck driver said he was distracted by a vehicle being cleared from the northbound side of U.S. Highway 59 and didn’t see the southbound side was partially blocked. Fortunately, no one was hurt in that incident.
■ There have been multiple accidents through the construction zone on U.S. Highway 69 south in Huntington and Zavalla. Distracted driving, excessive speed and attempting to pass in no-passing zones have all been cited as possible causes.
■ There have been a dozen fatal accidents on East Texas highways over the last six months.
There were 540,561 crashes statewide caused by distracted driving in 2018, according to Rhonda Oaks, the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. She said almost 400 people died because of those distracted drivers and that more than 2,300 suffered serious injuries. 2018 is the most recent year for which statistics are currently available.
We know the basic information about these tragedies: who, when, where and how. What we’ll never know is why. It could have been fatigue, a medical problem or some sort of distraction.
But what we do know is this: We can all be more careful, courteous and aware when we’re behind the wheel.
TxDOT crews are scheduled to begin or continue working on several major highway construction projects in Angelina County this year, including the Diboll Relief Route, Moffett Road and state Highway 103 Project. Work on the U.S. Highway 69 project through Zavalla is also ongoing.
It’s imperative that we pay attention while driving. That means no texting or making calls, buckling up and slowing down, especially through construction zones. And never get behind the wheel after consuming alcoholic beverages.
7,021 days is a sobering statistic.
Whenever we get on the road, each of us needs to take the time to consider the decisions we make behind the wheel and how those decisions could affect the lives of other people. The only way that streak ends is if we resolve to change and to drive safely each day.
