Monday is the last day for East Texans wanting to participate in the March 3 primary election to register to vote.
The voter registration application is available online at VoteTexas.gov. Connie Brown is Angelina County’s elections administrator. It can be hand-delivered to the voter registrar’s office at 606 E. Lufkin Ave.
On VoteTexas.gov, voters may also check their registration to make sure their information is current and correct.
During election season, we routinely urge all Angelina County citizens to educate themselves about the candidates, the issues and to exercise their right to vote.
There are three contested local races in this year’s Republican primary.
■ In the sheriff’s race, incumbent Greg Sanches will face challengers Bryan Holley and Terry Free.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, incumbent Greg Harrison will face Steve Allen and John Vaughn.
■ In the Precinct 2 constable race, incumbent Trae Trevathan will face Danny Anders and Dennis Cochran.
Presidential campaigns and national politics attract most of the attention each election cycle, but the outcome of those elections has little impact on the day-to-day lives of East Texas residents. Voters should be focusing their attention on local elections, where candidates who dictate local laws, policies and budgets are elected.
FairVote, a nonpartisan, nonprofit data research organization, cited a 2013 study that said cities across the U.S. only averaged a 25.8% voter turnout for mayoral elections between 1996 and 2012.
Writing for TheHill.com, Becky Kip, founder and CEO of Hear My Voice, a mobile-first civic engagement platform, said increasing voting in local elections can be a game-changer.
‘‘Local politics influence all of the decisions that have a direct influence on our day-to-day lives, from the laws we’re most worried about abiding by, to the streets we drive on and whether or not they’re riddled with potholes, to whether or not we’ll have to pay for plastic bags at the grocery store, and more,’’ she wrote. ‘‘Our local public servants leverage our property tax dollars to make big budgetary decisions that influence our local communities, from education reforms to welfare and more. They’re heavily involved in helping voters pass bills that often take precedence over national law.’’
The U.S. Census Bureau said there were about 87,700 people in Angelina County in 2017. County records show only 1,476 ballots were cast here in that year’s constitutional amendment election. That’s only about 2.9% of the county’s 50,653 registered voters.
The turnout for local city and school elections was even more abysmal. Local elections take place every year and their implications are long lasting. But less than one-tenth of the voters who turned out for the general elections between 2010 and 2019 in Angelina County cast ballots in the various municipal elections.
Granted, a constitutional amendment election lacks the excitement of a campaign featuring multiple candidates with personalities (or if you prefer, candidates with multiple personalities), but it’s a chance to help determine actual state law.
So if voters are unhappy, they have nobody to blame but themselves.
We’ll publish articles in a question-and-answer format with candidates in the three contested Republican primary races in upcoming issues. We’ll accept letters to the editor that meet the published guidelines in our letters policy, and we’ll publish sample ballots and a list of polling places before voting starts.
Other key upcoming election-related dates are:
■ Feb. 18 is the first day for early voting.
■ Feb. 21 is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.
■ Feb. 28 is the last day for early voting.
■ March 3 is election day. It’s also the last day to receive a ballot by mail.
To affect meaningful change in government requires voters showing up to cast their ballot on Election Day.
