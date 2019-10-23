Our weekly roundup of Toasts & Roasts:
We’re disappointed that Sen. John Cornyn asked a Senate committee to postpone hearings on a measure authorizing electronic bingo on the reservation of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas. Just imagine how tribal leaders feel. Cecilia Flores, the Tribe’s chairwoman, said Cornyn told her that if the bill passed in the House it would have his support in the Senate. House Resolution 759, introduced by U.S. Rep. Brian Babin, R-Woodville (R-Woodville), protects the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s right, under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, to offer electronic bingo at its Naskila Gaming facility on their reservation. The legislation provides the same protections for the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso. The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act is the federal law that regulates Indian gaming throughout the United States. There are three federally recognized tribes in Texas: the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo in El Paso and Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas in Eagle Pass. The Kickapoo are running a similar type of gaming operation without the threat of being closed by the state. The two other tribes have been stuck between two conflicting pieces of legislation: the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act of 1988 and Restoration Act of 1987. While the National Indian Gaming Commission is authorized to enforce the 1988 act, U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin said that law is superseded by the 1987 act — which requires the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe to follow state law. “This matter is currently the subject of litigation in federal court,” Cornyn wrote in his letter. “In light of these legal and policy disagreements between the Texas state government and these tribes, I request any committee hearings concerning this legislation be postponed until these parties have reached a resolution or agreement. Under Texas law, most forms of gambling are prohibited, including on Ysleta del Sur Pueblo and Alabama-Coushatta tribal lands.” In reality, with the exception of Texas Hold ’Em, it appears to be the only gaming the state doesn’t allow. Horse-racing, check; dog racing, check; off-track betting, check; social gambling, check; bingo and raffles sponsored by charitable organizations, check; and a number of daily lottery drawings, check. Texas even has scratch-off tickets bearing the logo of an out-of-state casino owned by Tilman Fertitta and his family. Fertitta and his family have also given almost $1 million to Gov. Greg Abbott’s campaign over the last few years. Naskila Gaming, which has been open since 2016, employs 418 people directly and impacts more than 650 jobs. The alcohol-free facility contributes $150 million to the local economy annually, according to a press release. “The tribe is bearing the brunt of a conflicting statutory scheme, the result of which is arguably undesirable to its interests and, many would say, unjust,’’ Giblin wrote. He recognized the inequity of the situation. We wish lawmakers would.
A toast to the Knights of Columbus Council 1492, who presented a check for $25,000 to the Monastery of the Infant Jesus last week. The money is the second donation by the local council to update the monastery’s heating and air conditioning system, which has a boiler from the 1950s and requires a refrigerant that is no longer made. In addition, that system only allowed the dorms to be either cold or warm, while the proposed new system would allow the nuns the ability to control the heating or cooling in each of the individual rooms. The group’s first check presentation earlier this year kicked off a statewide campaign to raise the almost $300,000 needed for the project. The most recent donation will almost finish out the project. “We love Lufkin,” said Sister Mary Margaret, prioress of the monastery. “Whenever there is a need in Lufkin, the people always come together for it. We have really found that to be true in several different circumstances.”
A toast to the East Texans recognized last week by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department for their life-saving efforts. The department presented awards to Terry Wheeler, Jo Renfro and their friend, who wished to remain anonymous, for their work on New Year’s Eve when a boat capsized on the Angelina River, stranding several people on an island and one man in the water. Within an hour of learning about the accident, all three civilians made their way to the river and began rescue efforts. “I think the world needed to know that they stepped up and put themselves in harm’s way to help,” game warden James Barge said about Wheeler and Renfro. “That fellow in the water would have died — he had to go to the (emergency room). If they hadn’t got to him he would have died.” Barge and game wardens David Johnson and Tim Walker from Angelina County; Sean Reneau of Nacogdoches County; and Randy Watts from Polk County also were honored. “It was an honor,” Wheeler said of the award. “But we were just going to help our friends.”
