To the delight of parents and the dismay of students, a new school year is right around the corner.
That means it’s also time for a refresher course on how to drive around town, especially between the hours of 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on weekdays. This applies to parents, students and anyone who happens to find themselves in a school zone at those times. Maybe this will be the year all those motorists finally learn how to safely drive in or through school zones.
Fifty-seven million kids walk, bike, take the bus or get a ride to school every day in the United States. It’s a necessary journey, and sometimes it can be dangerous, according to Zendrive, which analyzed more than 160 billion miles of driver data for this year’s survey.
School zones are high-traffic areas. Buses are loading and unloading, parents are picking up and dropping off, students are flooding the sidewalks and crosswalks. In fact, a data comparison between the last two school safety snapshots showed there was no improvement in driver behavior in 90% of the schools in the country. Driver behavior actually got worse in about 30% of the schools.
That chaos and confusion is a recipe for disaster. Texas is among the worst states for traffic accidents in school zones, according to Zendrive. After analyzing our school zone driving habits, Zendrive graded Angelina motorists as a D, ranking 192nd out of the 253 graded counties.
At three of the four schools receiving the worst grades in the county, motorists aren’t old enough to drive. Motorists at Trout Primary received an F. Let’s rephrase that, the parents of those primary school students received a failing grade. Among the problem areas noted in Zendrive’s analysis were aggressive acceleration, hard braking and phone usage. The Central school district didn’t fare much better, receiving a D-. Speeding, phone usage, aggressive acceleration and hard braking were cited by Zendrive as issues at the high school, middle school and elementary campuses.
While distracted driving is on the rise across the country. Zendrive’s most recent analysis of driver data suggests a dangerous new category of distracted drivers: phone addicts. These hyper-connected individuals exhibit a pattern of distracted behavior unlike any other group of risky drivers on the road.
These drivers ignore the road 28% of the time they’re driving, are on the road 1.5 times more than the general population and are more dangerous than drunk drivers.
The Texas Department of Transportation says the most common factors contributing to crashes on Texas streets and highways are driver inattention, failure to control speed and failure to yield right of way. So it’s no surprise those three things are also the most common causes for school zone crashes.
Here are the agency’s suggestions for keeping everyone safe this school year:
Tips for driving in school zones:
■ Turn off your cellphone. The use of cellphones is not permitted in active school zones. Violators face fines of up to $200 in school zones where signs are posted.
■ Slow down and obey school zone speed limit signs. Traffic fines usually double in school zones.
■ Always come to a complete stop at stop signs. Check for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding. Also watch for kids who might dart across the street or between vehicles on their way to school.
Tips for children walking or biking to school:
■ Whenever possible, stay on sidewalks and use marked crosswalks.
■ When crossing streets, make eye contact with drivers and then look left, right and left again before proceeding.
■ Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked cars and never run into the street.
■ Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.
Tips for sharing the road with school buses:
■ Always stop for flashing red lights on a school bus, regardless of which direction you’re headed, unless you’re on the other side of a divided highway.
■ Be prepared to stop at all railroad crossings if you are behind a school bus.
■ Watch for children who might run across the street as they get on or off the bus.
Find more back to school safety information at txdot.gov/driver/kids-teens/school.
