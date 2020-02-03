In response to the Gettysburg Revisited article written by Mr. Dallas Pierre, I am considered a Christian conservative, born and raised right here in East Texas. The writer called us who are Christian conservative pretenders to strive for perfection. I will be the first to admit I will never in this life be perfect; however, I will never quit trying for perfection.
About three or four times, the name God was in your article. You criticize a president who has done more for the American people and our nation as a whole than any of the last four administrations.
At least 90% or better of America is much better off from the lowest to the top. All minority walks of life have prospered from this administration. There has never been in our nation a surplus of jobs in all walks of life as we enjoy today.
Everyone who has a desire to improve their lives can find a job and work to improve their living standard, education and lifestyle.
This administration is pro-life and against abortion. I often wonder how many brilliant minds were destroyed through the millions of abortions. Some of those aborted babies would have possibly grown up to discover a cure for cancer, heart disease and possibly other great achievements. But because they were considered an inconvenience, their lives were destroyed. God considers this murder. God told one of the prophets in the Bible, “I knew you when you were in your mother’s womb.”
I wonder if anyone remembers polio, a horrible disease. Dr. Jonas Salk discovered a medical cure for this disease. The (our) government denied him the opportunity to test this drug, so he gave it to his own family to prove it worked. Few today even know what polio was. What if Dr. Salk had been aborted?
