I am a local bar owner and have been closed for six weeks. Today at 12 o’clock I went to Lowe’s in Lufkin and the parking lot was about as full as I have ever seen it. Academy has been open this whole time. I cannot see how they are an essential business. To say the least, the small businesses in the great state of Texas are getting the shaft. This is not right. Please publish this and forward it to Austin. Thanks.
