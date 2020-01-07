Are your parents and grandparents proud of you? Are they proud of your support to destroy the Constitution? Are they proud that you want to lay around and get “free stuff” without having to work for it? Are they proud that you can’t get a job because you can’t pass a pee test because you think it’s OK to do some recreational drugs with your buddies? Are they proud that you support some socialist who wants to control every aspect of your life? At some point in your life you will have to take personal responsibility for your actions.
You may get married and have children. Do you want your kids to live in a country with low unemployment, a booming economy and all the opportunity they are willing to work hard for, or in a country where people are told what to do, stand in line to get a loaf of bread and live in fear of the government?
I am not sure what the youth of America are learning today but I am pretty sure it’s not history, economics or even civics. I am going to suggest something and I am sure you folks that are already offended by what I have written will disagree with it. Use that thing on top of your shoulders for more than a hat rack. Socialists are counting on you not to, while they promise you unicorns and magic fairy dust; they never will be able to fund their idiotic programs. Cow farts don’t cause global warming and our country could not pay for Medicare for all. The socialists on the DSP (Democrat Socialist Party) will break this country and make us all poor. For the better part of 200-plus years Americans were the most prosperous, productive, innovative, patriotic, giving, care-about-the-betterment-of-mankind people, and in just a few short years people now support the likes of Sanders, Warren, Pelosi and a whole list of other America destroyers. Wake up youth of America — it’s your future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.