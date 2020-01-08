We have many enemies in our own country, and the sad part of it all is the naive listen to their voice and follow.
There was a group of protesters and on one sign it read, “Socialism an Alternative.” Really!
Is that what you really want? What happened to Americans that were proud and worked hard for their families and county? They didn’t want the easy life of free stuff this kind of government would give you, but in return this government would be more powerful and rights most likely removed, and not represent the people like it is now with this president.
We have a great president working hard for all of us. But many of you would not be happy even if God was president. And if so, the Democrats in Washington would say that God was conspiring with the devil to impeach him.
I believe that we do not have a two party system but good vs. evil. Which one will reign?
We the people must make the right choice and fight for good. We must defend our past, fight for our country’s future and work hard to restore pride in this country and protect her.
For if hate can impeach a president, then hate can make a nation fall.
