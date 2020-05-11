There is nothing grand about The Grand Old Party (acronym GOP), anymore. Admittedly, during the period of Lincoln, the term “grand” was politically appropriate describing a party that was of moral fortitude and social justice. Nevertheless, as with every fight for power, whether socially, politically, economically or otherwise, the party experienced separative complexities. The outstanding example of its confused designation as a magnificent entity of the political arena was their attitude toward slavery. Notwithstanding the fact that they were against slavery, their outstanding position was not that they were against slavery, per se, but that they were against the spread of slavery to the West. This would, in their opinion, give the West a political advantage.
Fast forward to today’s Republican Party: Is there anyone who has been following politics during the last 20 years who truly can describe the Republican Party as impressive, gallant, portly, considerate or any other adjective of dignity? No politically savvy individual can look at the so-called Grand Old Party today and see the dignity of a Colin Powell, a Condoleezza Rice, a Michael Steele or even a John McCain. The Republican Party has become The Party of Trump (no grandiosity here!). As long as Trump is in the White House (God forbid) it will be virtually impossible for the Republican Party to become great again.
Abraham Lincoln did give the party some simulation of dignity, magnificence, splendor and left it in an imposing position. But the sorrowful part about this whole GOP narrative is that they allowed jealousy, hate and bigotry to get the best of them. In their efforts to punish the American voters for the election of Barack Obama, they went all out to prove that they were the dominating party, not the Democrats. This indignity will lead to their waterloo in subsequent elections. The unheard of act of allowing a Ted Cruz and the Tea Party to control their caucus has given them the designation of ROP (Repulsive Old Party) — a far, far cry from “Great” — especially since this repulsive act has made Donald Trump their Emperor and Dictator.
