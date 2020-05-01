My blanket is coming to cover the nations, therefore, darkness dims the lights at all stations.
Flashes with strong lighting, you will hear my roar. The lion paces the floor…
Rain will pour down on the land… will your house stand?
I have given you materials, for a strong foundation. Stubble and mud are of damnation…
“A washing will happen on Easter,” Darkness will bring out all the evil creatures.
Stay inside … I am at work … people can’t hide …
More cries are heard from the righteous and the wicked. Death is in the air, people are sick.
Families are wiped out in a few days.
Are you following my ways?
The rain is the downpour of my tears.
I’ve been waiting on you for years.
Does it take a virus to wake you up?
My ways have been of good, not of corrupt!
I have not forgotten you. Some of you have the coronavirus like flu.
Let the death Angel pass … they want to be wearing a mask!
When he passes through your town…
Is the blood over your door as they cover the ground?
Being one of mine… interpeace, you will be fine.
Jesus is your peace. Put out a fleece…
Help and hope are on the way. A cure for the evil… is not in the grave.
Prayer of Unity, I request, with fasting and seeking, I give you rest.
Be still and wait… for I seek and find those without hate.
This wall is of self-control, a defense for your protection, stay on hold…
An undeserved curse cannot land, it has no effect where my angels stand.
I made a pledge and I keep my promise,
Evil will be pulled out like vomit!
Has your heart been filthy? Do you hear the words “you are guilty?”
My covenant has been broken, the cross with my son, Jesus … was a sign of my words spoken.
Amen, Deuteronomy 26:19.
