This Memorial Day, let us remember those who fought and died,
Those who get home heroically tried,
Who died in countries all over this earth,
Who wouldn’t get home for their children’s birth.
We remember them on this day every year.
We don’t know if they died in fear.
When we think of them now after they’re gone,
And those who died on fields all alone.
Please dear Lord take them up to heaven to be with you there,
Of their service to this country let us be made aware.
Let us now know that they suffer no more,
Now the Lord has for them much better in store.
