I was traveling through Lufkin on Feb. 19 when I was pulled over by Lufkin police for going 70 in a 55. I am not complaining about the ticket, which I have already paid, but the officer asked me where I was headed. I told him MD Anderson Cancer Center, and my wife was very sick. She has had leukemia for over two years.
At the time I was speeding, I was distracted since my wife had an upset stomach at the time! I was speeding 15 mph over the speed limit.
My point is, I would hope your police officer would have a little compassion the next time he stops a cancer patient on the way to the hospital! I will not reveal the officer’s name, but I will pray that himself or a family member does not come down with cancer!
