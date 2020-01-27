Due to the 100-plus unmarked graves, no plot selected or reserved can be guaranteed.
1. In order to qualify for burial at Gann Cemetery, you must live in the Central area, have a relative buried in the cemetery, have attended Central School, or be granted permission by the board.
2. A grave shall not exceed 4-foot-by-9-foot.
3. No above-ground crypts.
4. Graves and reserved plots need to be marked as soon as feasible.
5. Any grave that is covered in rock or mulch must be bordered. Family must see Delores Reynolds prior to ornamenting a grave to sign a contract with the association. Contact Delores at 465-8343.
6. Shepherd hoods and benches must not impede on other plots. Place hooks and flowers as close to stone as possible.
7. No planting of trees, shrubs, flowers, etc.
8. No glass is to be placed anywhere in the cemetery.
9. No drugs or alcohol allowed in the cemetery.
10. Flowers or decorations that become unsightly or left 30 days after a holiday will be removed.
11. Any issues that may arise which are not listed will require the board to contact the family to try and resolve the issue. If no response from the family within 30 days, the board will make a decision that it believes is in the best interest of both parties.
