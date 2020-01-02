The old year going out and the new year coming in have made me think of friendships past and present. My husband and I have many friends but it’s so nice to have “couple” friends where we all enjoy doing things together.
We have several “couple” friends that are a treasure, especially a couple of years ago when my husband had an accident. I don’t know what we would have done without them. We play good together and we work good together. We get all dressed up and have fun together and we can be all bummed out together in our PJs watching movies or riding the back roads or beachin’ or going to get ice cream. We even vacation together.
A good while back a friend and I were in a local store shopping and we each went to different sections in the store. While I was looking around I noticed two young women shopping and dreaming about what they would love to put in their homes. I thought of me and my friend. We definitely don’t consider ourselves old, by any means. We still love to have fun and, on occasion, can be downright silly.
As I continued through the store I passed two older ladies shopping together and recalling memories like “I remember my mother had one of these,” or “When I was a child ... “
Friends come in all shapes, sizes and ages. Some friends come into our lives for a season, which is sometimes hard to understand, and some friends come into our lives to stay. My mother has a friend she knew long ago and then years later reconnected with. We’ve all come to lovingly call her Nana.
My sons each have friends they’ve had since kindergarten and my oldest son has a friend he has known since they were in the nursery together at church.
There is a Scripture that says, “A man that hath friends must show himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” May you all have a great new year full of special friendships.
