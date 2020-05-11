The following was prepared by Greg Fauble, retired teacher and mathematician, who forwarded his summary of Michigan deaths over the past 16 months to Terry Fauble, his brother in Lufkin.
Question: Has the state of Michigan inflated the number of deaths by COVID-19?
In reviewing the Michigan 2020 Death Files extracted April 28, 2020. Division for Vital Records and Health Statistics. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The source chart gives total deaths per month in Michigan and total deaths per month in certain categories. The source chart give this information for all the months of 2019 and January, February, March and April 2020 (16 months total).
Cancer in April 2020, the number of deaths was the lowest of the 16 months, 461. The average of the previous 15 months was 777, a difference of 316.
Heart disease in April 2020, the number of deaths was the lowest of the 16 months, 1,449. The average of the previous 15 months was 2,112, a difference of 663.
COPD in April 2020, the number of deaths was the lowest of the 16 months, 326. The average of the previous 15 months was 491, a difference of 165.
Stroke in April 2020, the number of deaths was the lowest of the 16 months, 324. The average of the previous 15 months was 435, a difference of 111.
These statistics indicate there was a record number low during the same month for these 4 categories when COVID-19 deaths were listed as 1,588.
When you add up the four category difference you will get 1,255 and subtract the number of COVID-19 1,588 you will get a difference of 333. So the question is why the difference in average of deaths down in the four categories and COVID-19 has increased?
My opinion is money. The U.S. government, Congress and Senate is looking at approving a Round 3 of funding under the Cares Act, which will be directed toward health providers, local and state government and education. Follow how this money will be distributed and approved and I believe you will find out why.
