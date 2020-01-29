Have you ever wondered if the signs outside of businesses that say “No Smoking” actually work? Throughout decades there have been many inventions of new drugs and alcohol, but cigarettes are still a leading cause of addiction.
There are many businesses in Lufkin that sell cigarettes and some have been caught selling to minors. This provides an unsafe environment for the adolescents in the surrounding area by making it easier for them to get a hold of a cigarette.
As part of Drug-Free All-Stars and Kyssed Club, we try to inform our community about how smoking is a leading problem and there are ways people can quit. Our goal is to inform and help people about the consequences of drug, alcohol and tobacco use and help them quit.
Did you know that about 9 out of 10 smokers start before the age of 18 and the majority of smoking starts before the age of 26? A single cigarette contains more than 7,000 chemicals and 70 are known to cause cancer.
Every day, a new group of 3,200 kids and teenagers pick up their first cigarette and take a journey to a possible addiction. Besides the health effects related to cigarette use, their use of cigarettes can affect their families and friends as well. If someone you know smokes inside, the smoke can linger in the air for 2 to 3 hours after the cigarette burns out. Even with an open window, the smoke will spread around in surrounding rooms or areas, where people can inhale it.
If you or anyone you know is ready to quit smoking, please contact The Coalition at 634-9308 for more information about free smoking cessation classes.
