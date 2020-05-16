Could we ask the LDN to please provide us with a number of recovered COVID-19 individuals in Angelina County. It seems this information never gets published or is so far deep in a news article that it never gets read. This information is a tribute to all the medical individuals that have put their lives on the line each day since this catastrophe started, so let’s give them the recognition they so deserve. Thanks
Editor’s note: As of 6 p.m. Friday, there are 139 confirmed cases in Angelina County. There are 30 patients who have recovered.
