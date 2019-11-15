First, I want to say “thank you” to all the veterans that served in the Armed Forces. I appreciate all that you sacrificed for our great USA.
Second, thank you to all the participants/entries in the Veterans Day Parade in Huntington on Nov. 9. And thank you to all the people who came out in the cool weather to watch the parade. This meant so much to the veterans to see your support.
Thank you to all the businesses that donated to the veterans goodie bags. The veterans loved each and every little item.
Please save the date: Nov. 7, 2020 for the next Veterans Day Parade in Huntington. We hope to see more people there and more entries next year. I am working on an online entry form ... more details to come.
Again, thank you to all for supporting our veterans ... Mike at Coca Cola, Deans Meat Service, Brookshire Brothers, just to mention a few.
See ya next year.
