As voters in America, we should ask ourselves how a man that is a non-politician can get elected as president and have great success in getting the things he has promised done.
First off, he hasn’t been bought by special interest, and so it seems that he can’t be bought. He does his job for free and puts America first. Yet the media and politicians hate him and demonize him on a daily basis. He has worked to put the American people back in control by creating opportunities for employment and self-reliance through deregulation, renegotiating trade deals, lowering taxes and working for us, the American people.
I know there are people that can find any reason to hate the man. Step back and look at his accomplishments, not the man. Do you hate opportunity, a better economy? Do you hate that he has done trade deals to help America and not help China or another country be more prosperous? For the life of me I can’t understand the media-caused hatred for this man. We can ask ourselves why states like Texas are becoming more prosperous. It is simply because of evil capitalism (sarcasm). It’s actually because they are embracing President Donald Trump’s plan to make America an economic powerhouse in the world. This benefits all of us that want to work.
The Democrats are offering higher taxes for all the evil capitalists that employ us, which will cause lower wages, unemployment and the economy to tank. They are all career politicians who have a record of failure for America. They all claim they can fix “Broken America.”
I really think they should look at the numbers, record unemployment, soaring stock market, people who are working, etc. The opportunity is there for the taking, yet all you hear is gloom and doom. If you support the party of going backwards just because your little special interest group isn’t getting presidential attention anymore, all you need to do is look outside your box. Prosperity and opportunity are waiting on you!
