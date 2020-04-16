There’s been a lot of publicity lately on the hoarding of toilet paper (TP). Recently, a letter to the editor suggested that “citizens of our wonderful city” should read newspapers to “become educated” and save papers for “tomorrow’s necessities.”
I, too, wondered why the hoarding of TP. Incidentally, it’s a phenomenon (my word) not only in East Texas but thought the nation and many parts of the world as well. Several nights ago the evening news explained the TP shortages. (I realize many East Texans would not be caught watching MSNBC).
Per MSNBC, there are 2 suppliers of TP — one for industry the other for households. During this stay-at-home period the TP for home demand may double. The industrial TP supplies have large supplies in warehouses since many businesses are closed.
Not too many generations ago the idea using newspapers for day-to-day necessities may have made sense since Sears and JCPenney catalogs were in vogue. But wait — so was the outhouse!
I will close now since I have no other info to pass on and no new ideas on this subject. I suspect that plumbers who read the recent article had mixed reactions — from smiles (“money in my pocket”) to amazement at such an outrageous suggestion.
