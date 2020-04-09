Last time I wrote something about living in simpler times — well ... now it seems some of us are. The kids are home and there’s not really anywhere to go, so we’re staying at home. I don’t really mind. We’re getting out and walking our dogs a lot and they really enjoy the attention and getting to explore. We’re playing games, talking, going riding around, doing stuff around the house and there’s a lot to do ... my boys are really getting good at washing dishes!
I love that it’s spring. I’m really a summer girl but I also like spring and fall. I love to walk around our yard and check the plants and trees and see how they’re leafing out or budding. It’s fun to check their progress every day.
There’s a scripture that has helped me through some hard times: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, lean not to your own understanding. Acknowledge Him in all your ways and He will direct your path” (Proverbs 3:5-6).
I hope everyone stays safe and well and has enough toilet paper!
