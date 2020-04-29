A tribute to a special mom. Each person feels their mom is special, and that is how it should be.
My daddy was a cold, hard man. He showed no affection to my mama or his three children. My mama had to be both mama and daddy.
She played ball with the boys, hunted and fished with the boys, she camped with the boys and no telling how many crawfish holes she knocked over to get the crawfish tails to cook over a syrup bucket. She loved us dearly, but would never take any poppy cot off of us. She was only 5-feet, 2-inches and weighed probably 100 pounds, but she carried a big stick and we were afraid of the big stick.
She was the spiritual leader of our family. The morals we learned came from our mom. She saw that we were in Sunday school and church on Sunday, though we had to walk one mile to the nearest Baptist church. Many nights I saw her kneel at her bed to pray for her family and for the boys she taught in Sunday school that they would come home safe from the war.
She sold milk, butter, eggs in Diboll to have money to pay for my piano lessons and have enough money left over that I could engage in other activities with other teenagers.
You who still have your moms count your blessing and don’t forget to tell her many times you love her and appreciate what all she does for you.
