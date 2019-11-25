Throughout the years, tobacco products have been marketed to teens. From cigarettes to snuff, and now to vaping. Vaping is marketed as a “good” way to stop smoking, and yet there are many different flavors to choose from, many of which are sweet and tasty. There are such flavors as: cotton candy, Skittles and bubblegum, all of which are things that teens are prone to enjoy. These sweet flavors shouldn’t be needed if the purpose is to quit, or even just to move over to vaping. These flavors should be removed from stores and not advertised, thus making vaping less appealing to teens.
Most people that are underage and vaping in today’s society are getting it from multiple places, the internet, other kids, dealers around town, you name it. The problem is that unless it’s acknowledged by not only the companies but by the government and the people, this is going to keep going on.
So what do we do? We write articles, big ones, or even have a bunch of people send emails, expressing their concerns or publish data. That is what happened in 2018 with the publishing of data showing the rise of youth vaping — the company Juul set out on a mission to make it harder to get these products. They now work with retail to identify minors, installed online age verification, track and trace Juuls, as well as limiting the flavors, losing half their revenue. Of course Juul is a company that is trying to help people stop smoking, so this was a very big problem of theirs. Not only Juul but the government took notice and passed a law that restricted products being sold to people under 21, effective Sept. 1, 2019. So hopefully this should deter many, but it won’t stop all of them.
That’s why we believe students should watch out for their friends vaping and report it, and to entice them, maybe have the school promote a reward, but truly it would be almost impossible to completely cut off underage vaping.
Vape product dealers who give tobacco products to younger teens in schools should be dealt with in an appropriate way. The way they should be dealt with is to be suspended from school and he/she should have all of his/her supplies taken away even if they are 18 or older. Vape dealers who give products to teens in schools need to know the repercussions of their actions.
