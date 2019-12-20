The cities of Hudson and Lufkin are apparently ignoring the dangers of the ongoing intermittent and mysterious bouts of serious blankets of thick episodes of smoke that occur mostly after dark. I have lived in the Four Season Neighborhood for 12 years and these incidents are ongoing with no authority nor citizen who can explain where the smoke comes from. The fire department is notified over and over and there seems to be a typical blank investigative response? Each time the fire department is called, they send one or more trucks through the neighborhood but can never explain where and why this is happening. I have been told “residents of Lufkin may burn if no one complains.”
This evening around 6 p.m., I look out and the smoke was so thick I could hardly see the large firetruck slowly driving through the neighborhood. My contacts with the fire department are aware but no rationale can be determined.
Just today, I heard a lady explain all of a sudden she has developed breathing difficulties. This seems to be an increasing health statistic? It would be great to see what percent of residents of these cities and other nearby communities are developing these serious respiratory health problems.
A quick look at the internet reveals in 2016, the World Health Organization states in America over 249,000 premature deaths were a result of exposure to air pollution.
According to the state of Texas, I find that “it is never a bad idea to minimize outdoor activities during smoke events, however ... The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) monitors the air pollutants in the state and may be able to provide information on the air quality in your area. You can access information on air quality from the TCEQ’s Air Page. You may also contact your city or county health department for information on your local air quality.”
Maybe these mysterious, dangerous smoke bombs can be alleviated or at least explained?
