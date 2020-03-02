The inflammatory headline that The Lufkin Daily News heralded on the front page of Thursday’s (Feb. 27) paper did your readers a disservice. “Gohmert opposes anti-lynching bill,” the shocking headline screamed in bold lettering. With the primary elections upon us, obviously this was a politically motivated display. It’s clear that The Lufkin Daily News is trying to trip up Mr. Gohmert’s reelection bid. If a thinking person decided to actually read every sentence of the article associated with the headline, he or she would find that the reason Gohmert opposed this particular bill making lynching a federal offense is because he was dismayed at the measly 10-year maximum sentence such a crime would receive in the federal courts. This brief explanation by Mr. Gohmert was slipped in the middle of the article (often busy people read just the beginning and end of an article to get the gist of it, as I’m sure the editors know). The Dallas Morning News reported that in the debates about the bill, Gohmert stated that in Texas’ most recent lynching case in Jasper, two of the three defendants received the death penalty and the third received life in prison. Mr. Gohmert was pleased with these penalties for such a heinous crime, which the federal government would not allow if this bill were enacted (as it appears it will be). In opposing this bill, Mr. Gohmert shows his abhorrence for, not support of, lynching! He seeks also to apply the wise guidelines of subsidiarity to his constituents — not giving away power to the federal government that would be better maintained by the state. Louie Gohmert has been an excellent U.S. representative for the state of Texas, and his actions deserve honest reporting.
