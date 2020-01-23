Everyone, especially those with military-eligible loved ones, should read Gary Stallard’s recent outstanding article on who fights our wars. He covers every aspect, with historical references.
Historical facts do make it clear that the ones who fight wars aren’t the ones who made the decision to go to war. Some who are exempt from military service are truly disabled. Many, however, have political connections or so-called “debilitating” conditions that prevent military service. Example — heel bone spurs.
God Bless the less than 1% of Americans who serve our country throughout the world.
