As a born Christian of Jesus Christ, I believe we in America are heading toward destruction.
I guess in October, the Halloween month, some forget what Halloween represents. As I was on my way to my doctor appointment, I saw yards decorated with spider webs, witches, scarecrows, etc. I just had read a letter from Charles Nick Oct. 9, Angier Peavy Oct. 10 and Casey Evans Oct. 11, as I was feeling like no one believes or cares about truth anymore.
There is an article written on Saturday every week under Religion. I hope and wish everyone that reads or writes Letters to the Editor will please read the article by Bill Tinsley that ran Oct. 5 and the letter by Dail Chaffin that ran Oct. 8.
I know that America first is our biggest problem; what America needs is to be United States of America and to stop trying to make the lie the truth. We still have so many people living from paycheck to paycheck, and I know some that can’t pay their rent on time. I didn’t think I would live to see the first black president, and I may not live to see this, but it’s coming (Mark 9:35). So please, stop supporting someone because you think they can keep you first. Please read and study the Bible (I prefer the King James version).
Velma Walker, your Letter to the Editor Oct. 31 — I am still smiling. I sure hope my Christian brothers and sisters don’t forget about the start in Gen. 33:4 and 2 Cor. 13:12. I and my husband will be married if the Lord permits (Jan. 17, 2020), and I hope my sisters and brothers will keep hugging and kissing in Holy Love. Jesus keep you pure.
Love always.
