This Veterans Day let us remember those who fought,
for us whose freedom for a price bought.
Who sacrificed much in peace and war,
whose service took them near and far.
Let us remember those who served so well,
and also for those who fell.
Those who came back wounded and scarred,
whose integrity was never marred.
Let us let them settle in now,
let us help them out somehow.
Dear Lord, let them live in peace,
let them on their lives have a new lease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.