I love my country, but I will always stay strong for what I believe in.
I want you to think about a subject that bothers me, and that is the Confederate flag, Confederacy and especially the word “racist.” One thing we must always remember is that we have enemies in our own country! And if we are not careful, one word could destroy our nation.
Yes, bad things have happened but we work to correct them. With kindness and understanding. Remember, flags and statues don’t speak of hate or racism — people do!
So here is my question: Where did this word “racist” start?
Who or what group is stirring up this thought? For this builds up hate. All those who fought in the Civil War cannot defend themselves.
Was it slavery or much, much more; seek the truth. People we all admire are being affected — Kate Smith, Betsy Ross and others — by the word “racist.” Flags and monuments also.
We must defy evil. How? By standing for what is the right thing to do. Don’t listen to a few people who may have evil intentions. To have peace, we must be above all evil and be wise. Remember, all these years we saw nothing wrong with these people or things, and all of a sudden, they become racist.
Remember the word “racist” is like magma; it could consume everything in its path. It could destroy a nation.
I stand with God and Country.
