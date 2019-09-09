A cry for Africa
Bandana Hosanna Mission needs your help in collecting bandanas (solid, bright colors) for a Revival in Yalinga, Africa, on June 10, 2020. These bandanas will be bands of unity from the United States to Africa.
People will raise them in the air, waving them, saying the name Hosanna. Hosanna the Highest. There’s power in His name, for God’s glory.
Start collecting them in your church, businesses or homes. Spread the word. See unity in the body of Christ rise and wake America up. For the lost souls that need Jesus.
Psalm 20:5, We will rejoice in thy salvation, and in the name of our God we will set up our banners; the Lord fulfill all they petitions.
Exodus 17:15, The Lord is my banner (Yah Weh Nissi).
Drop off at 90.0/91.9 radio station. Office hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.
Thank you and God bless you for a giving heart.
Sharon Mathews, Huntington
