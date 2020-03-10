I love all kinds of music — Christian, ’80s rock, some real country — but sometimes scrolling through the channels I’ll stop on the Frank Sinatra channel and listen and picture women in elegant evening gowns and perfectly coiffed hair and dapper men in suits. It was before my time, but in my mind I see a smoke-filled room with people watching the Rat Pack or watching Ricky play the bongos or singing and then Lucy comes out and makes everyone laugh. Everyone looks so elegant.
My friend and I love old movies. We love to watch the glamorous stars like Audrey, Grace, Judy, Clark and Cary, to name a few. We also like the stars that make us laugh like Doris, Lucy, Ricky, Jack, Walter, etc.
Then there’s Frank, Dean and Bing with their beautiful singing voices. Cue the angels singing...
The only time I’ve ever experienced anything close to glamorous was being on a cruise and dressing in formal wear for dinner.
Sometimes I wish I lived in the days of Mayberry or the Cleavers where they sat down at the dining table to breakfast and dinner every day. Did women really wear pearls when they cleaned the house and took care of their families? Were their houses always perfectly clean? I doubt it but it seemed to be a slower paced, simpler time where maybe people were a little more thoughtful of others and glamour and elegance were a whole lot different.
