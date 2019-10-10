LETTER: Critical of AP stories Steve Havis, Moscow 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save All AP articles should be listed as opinion. They are so biased against President Trump, they are not news articles. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Letter To The Editor Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo injured in Monday morning shooting; man arrestedMan blames attempted theft on voodooRay's Drive-In celebrating 60 yearsPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 17 arrestsLufkin Middle School FFA student takes first in state competitionShirline Lenderman LewingRichard Dix TallentAuthentic Mexican food partners with intimate dining in PollokHudson man invents non-electric heating/cooling deviceDeath notices Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
