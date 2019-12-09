America, it is past time for us to go back and dust off our Holy Bible and start with 2 Tim. 2:15. Remember Ps. 33:12, Prov. 14:34. Time is coming close to the signs of His coming, Matt. 24th chapter. When you hear some say that God has chosen anyone and the person stays the same, God didn’t do it, I am talking about the God of Heaven (Jehovah Ps. 83:18). Now the God of this world, 2 Cor. 4:4, this is why so many have turned away from the true God — because of that old lying devil and all his little demons. When God kicked old Satan out of Heaven, he didn’t come alone, he brought his crowd with him, so they are on their job. But we have (1 John 4:4) everyone that God allowed was for a purpose: to test who is on His side for His followers to see the truth and a lie (St. John 8:44). Everyone that God chose is found in 2 Cor. 5:17. Now the only thing I need for someone to tell me is how are things so great when people are living from paycheck to paycheck and some are living in cars and streets? What has changed? I spoke to some of my family and they say they haven’t seen any change in their paycheck, so why is everyone saying things are better than they’ve ever been? I retired in California in 1996. My pay was $10.40 an hour, and some tell me that they are just making only $7.25 an hour. I am sure glad I missed this best time ever. May God please help Americans to start telling the truth, it will make us free (St. John 8:32).
Love always,
Ann Shelton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.