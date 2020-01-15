The Holy Bible is all we need to know who is on the Lord’s side. God’s written word has every answer. 2 Tim. 2:15 tells us what to do so we won’t be misled by those that promise wealth and safety, and also will keep their first place always at the top. Be not deceived by those that don’t know Jesus, calling themselves Evangelicals, not even knowing what the word means (Eph. 4th), (2 Tim. 4-5). I was watching one of the president rallies and I understand why so many are being misled. He called the name of pastors with large congregations and had a lady quote 1 Chr. 16-22. None of those names that the president called were preachers said anything but kept on supporting things that God hates (Prov. 6:16-19). All born again Christians love the people but hate the sin. We know that telling people to say this prayer and they will be saved; being saved is a personal thing, not what someone tells you to say. Please see Acts 2:38. Jesus warned us in Matt. 7:12-27. Everything we need is in the Holy Bible. Study it and you will never fall (Ps. 9:1-7). There is so much peace and joy in the Word of God (Is. 26:3-4). Men are told how to respect women (1 Tim. 5:2), yet I am told that many women support men that disrespect them. How sad. I will sum up this letter but there is so much help in the Holy Bible for the lost today (Rom. 12:1-2). There was a time a long time ago that you could tell the saved from the unsaved, but not anymore. Everything is out of the closet. There is no job worth losing your self-respect. God will supply all our needs, not our greed (Matt. 6:25-34). Remember the real I am (John 3:16), (John 10:9), (John 11:25), (John 13:13), (John 14:6). I am Jesus the Christ of God and I approve these facts. You can check them with John 1:1-18. We have a group that meets every Saturday and pray for the president, we do not hate him. Love in His High and Holy name and pray that God in His wrath, how we have fell away from Him, will remember mercy.
