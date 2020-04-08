Thanks to workers
To our health care workers who work hard for us each day,
It is for you that we need to pray.
You work long hours to make us well,
Yet nobody for you wings a bill.
You try very hard to save each life,
You deal daily with much sickness and strife.
Now you are falling sick too,
We must all learn how to help you.
Dear Lord, we pray that you stay safe on your rounds,
That your safety measures are within bounds.
May the dear Lord watch after you as you heal the sick with care,
And also be able to watch out for your welfare.
