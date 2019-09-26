The question raised was “Did God put Donald Trump in office?” God’s word in Romans 13:2: Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established.
The authorities that exist have been established by God. We have become an ungodly nation, so we have an ungodly president. Read 1 Peter 2:13, Proverbs 11:11, Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a disgrace to any people.
God also controls the weather. Deuteronomy 11:13, If you obey my commands I will send rain at the proper times and provide for your crops and animals needs. But if we turn aside from His commands, God will shut the heavens and you will perish from the good land the Lord is giving you.
God sent down plagues on the ungodly Egyptians. Deuteronomy 10:17, God shows no partiality and accepts no bribes. He defends the cause of the fatherless and the widow. He loves the alien, giving him food and clothing and you are to love the aliens.
