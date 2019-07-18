I am a 100%-disabled vet who recently tried to help a homeless person by giving him food, clothing and other necessities. I gave him a place to sleep, but after a few days, he got into our personal emails, and when confronted, became very angry. I took him to the Lufkin bus station, as I no longer trusted him in my home. Upon returning to my home, I discovered he had stolen a valuable bronze statue. The statue was worth a lot of money, but more important, was my prized possession that I wanted to leave to my grandson when I pass.
I immediately called my local sheriff and was told to come in sometime and file a report. I explained that the person was at the bus station and would soon be gone forever, probably hocking my statue. I called the Lufkin Police Department and was told they could do nothing until I went through the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office.
I considered driving to Lufkin to find this person and recover my statue. I again called the Lufkin Police Department and asked if I could speak to an officer, in hopes that I could bypass the normal way of procedure as I knew I had limited time to catch the thief.
I got to talk to officer Polk and explained my situation to her. As I was describing the thief to her, she saw him and questioned him. She recovered my statue and I went back to Lufkin Police Department and have my statue back.
I want to thank the Lufkin Police Department and especially officer Polk. She has no idea what that statue meant to me, regardless of its value. I did not press charges on this thief; I was just grateful to have my statue back. Thank you, officer Polk.
