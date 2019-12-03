Christmas and change
Here we are smack dab in the middle of the holidays. This time of year always makes most people a little nostalgic for holidays past.
I guess you could say that I grew up in a medium-sized family. When all of the aunts, uncles and cousins got together, there was a nice little crowd. Sometimes we had a few extra people. I know that when my husband and I first started dating he could not believe how my family celebrated almost every holiday, plus our immediate family’s birthdays. Every holiday was a big deal. For years we hosted a huge community party for Halloween. It was a lot of work but we always had so much fun. We got to see people that we didn’t get to see a lot throughout the year.
But as the years have gone by and family members have passed, the celebrations have changed.
My dad and my uncle were always the life of the party. When they passed it seemed that everything changed and I, for one, am not a fan of change. Growing up my holidays didn’t change much. It was when I became an adult that things began to be different.
This holiday season our celebrating will change some. My oldest son understands but my youngest son, he’s 11, is struggling a bit with it. My husband and I are trying to make it as smooth as possible.
Christmas is one of my favorite times of the year and no matter how much things change through the years I will always cherish the celebrations of yesteryear and try my best to make each coming celebration magical. It starts in the heart.
May each one of you have a safe, blessed and magical holiday celebration. Merry Christmas.
Malisa Edwards Thacker, Pollok
