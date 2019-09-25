I try to believe what I read in the paper, but I do not believe we have been told the whole story on the decision to move Rudolph downtown. It sounds like maybe two or three people made that decision. There is very little parking downtown and I cannot think of a suitable place for him. In my opinion, the only place is where he has been all these years, where thousands of people see him and only a few hundred will if he is downtown. It is strange and sad to me that the mall was not notified, nor the Parks & Recreation nor Lufkin residents. I feel that the person(s) making the decision were selfish for not involving other people in making this decision.
I regret that Ms. Collins in the article on rock painting said there was nothing for children to do in Lufkin! What rock has she been hiding under? Almost every weekday edition, on the front page was story after story and pictures of numerous activities involving children. I have been amazed at the hard work and creativity put into these activities. Workers and volunteers worked hard to make all of this possible and do not deserve this kind of statement. Please be sure that a lot of us really appreciate all your work. There was baseball, soccer, movies, AC had activities, all the museums, area and school libraries and the zoo had special activities. Numerous churches had VBS and other activities and any child is welcome. I don’t know Ms. Collins but her children missed out on a lot of fun this summer!
