Mike Love & Associates law firm would like to extend a huge ‘‘thank you’’ to everyone who came out to Ellen Trout Park for our 14th annual Fireworks Extravaganza celebrating our nation’s independence.
We’d also like to recognize and thank a few of the folks who helped make it all possible including all the volunteers who show up before dawn on the morning of July 4th to help “wire up” thousands of shells for the show, the Angelina County Parks & Recreation Department, the Street Department, Lufkin Police and Fire Departments, Brian Harkness (who coordinates our live entertainment on stage), and KFox 95.5 FM for providing radio broadcast support and our July 4th music synced to the fireworks.
We consider ourselves blessed to be a part of something that brings our community together in celebration year after year. We are humbled, but proud and thrilled, to see all the people in the park and surrounding area each year celebrating this great country we live in. Thank you, East Texas, for continuing to bring your family and friends. We look forward to seeing you again, next July 4th.
