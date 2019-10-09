Deuteronomy 18:10-13.
No one among you is to sacrifice his son or daughter in the fire, practice divination, tell fortunes, interpret omens, practice sorcery, cast spells, consult a medium or a spiritist or inquire of the dead. Everyone who does these acts is detestable to the Lord, and the Lord your God is driving out the nations before you because of these detestable acts. You must be blameless before the Lord your God.
I am a concerned grandparent that has a voice to speak out against the Harry Potter books (that are in our schools’ libraries). A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library. The school priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits. Another, the Rev. Dan Reehil of Nashville St. Edward Catholic School, said he consulted exorcists in the U.S. and Rome who recommended removing the books.
Reehil wrote, “The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being, risks conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text.” Do you understand what he is saying?
Are we about the safety of our children? I am a voice that speaks for every child that doesn’t understand what this book does. The people that read these books are blinded by what it does or carries.
Every church should make a stand in their city to remove them. Please pray to remove them.
I am a Christian and a prayer warrior for Christ. I don’t promote evil. I am against it. God is before me and I pray that you bring this matter before the school boards and administration. Make a stand ... uproot this evil ... I am not ashamed to voice this message.
Is the system of good or evil? Now it’s between you and God; I fear the Lord, do you?
Romans 1:32, Although they know God’s just sentence — that those who practice such things deserve to die — they not only do them, but even applaud others who practice them.
1 John 1:6, If we say “We have fellowship with him,” and yet we walk in darkness, we are lying and are not practicing the truth.
