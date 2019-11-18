Honestly, I know nothing about politics. So, me being the typical American who doesn’t know a lot about this particular subject decided to do some research in order to be able to accomplish some extra credit. Man, when I tell you the world is crazy. I would have never thought a lot of things were going on. I feel so ill-informed. I mean, when I’d just be channel surfing, I’d always pass up the political channels. I mean, why would I want to look at old white men arguing about things? However, while on YouTube I stumbled upon a video. Mark Zuckerberg was getting slammed for his political advertising, most of which was misleading and actually not fact-checked whatsoever. The average Facebook user will be misguided through the use of false dreams and hopes that are promised by a politician. That’s why I use Twitter.
