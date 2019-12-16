I recently read the article that Mr. Kiel wrote and I must say that I find it deplorable that this paper or any paper would want someone to not state their opinion. Last I remember, we as citizens of America have a freedom of speech afforded to us by the Constitution of the United States as long as it is truthful, not demeaning. With the Constitution being bent and twisted in today’s times, I’m not surprised.
Mr. Kiel has stated what many are talking about in Lufkin regarding the Lufkin High School football program. This program has been labeled “One And Done” by other school programs. Lufkin will never get close to a championship until things change in our athletic department. When you play superior teams and athletes, that’s one thing; but when we see our team repeatedly get out-coached year in and out, it’s a disservice to the fans who buy tickets and most of all the kids who work hard to try and win. I understand that this is not the NFL or NCAA, but something needs to change. Attendance at home games has fallen off because of this very thing.
So I say to Mr. Kiel, keep expressing your own opinion, we are still in America and “Go Pack.”
Vincent Beamon, Lufkin
