America, we are in more trouble than I’ve ever seen in my 85 years on Earth. When the Republican Party is sending me letters thanking me for my support, that really shocks me, because I’ve never given my support. I am a born-again Christian who believes the Holy Bible is the word of God. And when I give my support, I try to see if the person has a relationship with Jesus. When I see so much hate in some of these letters saying things that I know are not true, it breaks my heart.
First of all, we don’t own anything (Psalms 5-:10-12). God gave His son to the world (John 3:16). We are in trouble talking about making America first; Jesus told about those who want to be first (Mark 9:35). When we love and hug a flag and call a human a bad name for taking a knee, well, we all should learn to take a knee (Isaiah 45:23). We fight for an anthem and flag but care nothing about the great commandment (Matthew 22:37-40).
I wish I could say something about all this mail I received from the Republicans but it would almost take a book. I must say something about what they said about President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle. Not only did they look good but they made me feel good that they were just ordinary doing things. Like Michelle put her hand in dirt making a garden and teaching young people to stay healthy by eating and exercising, and Obama walking his little black dog.
I just received two cards that are pictures of President Obama saying wish him a happy 58th birthday, and the other is with the all-new Obama legacy $2 bill. Even those that hate him, they have to admit that he does look good, and his hair with a touch of gray.
Everyone is concerned about 2020. I hope we learn something from this one. God gave us this just to see and let us see who is on His side. He gave us the truth, His son, and liar, the devil (John 8:44). So please, church, get right and pray for the United States of America. Remember, believe it or not, God is still in control.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.