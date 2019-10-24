In response to the misleading editorial “Creepy Criteria,” I want to relay the facts to the community on what a state-designated Early College High School is all about. First of all, the whole reason behind having an Early College High School is for students who are least likely to attend college to have the opportunity to do so with support and resources made available for them to succeed. The idea is to reduce barriers for these students who historically have not been candidates for college. The ECHS gives them the opportunity to earn college credit free of charge.
Being state-designated ensures that the Lufkin ISD ECHS, along with 169 other state-designated Early College High Schools, maintain the integrity of the researched and designed model that specifically targets students with these particular needs. The editorial should be touting the fact that Lufkin ISD is the only ECHS in the area that is state-designated and vetted to produce a high-quality program. A program that has criteria from a researched and proven blueprint that mimics the demographics of the district. The blueprint addresses six benchmarks: 1) target population, 2) partnership agreement, 3) leadership initiative, 4) curriculum and support, 5) academic rigor and readiness, and 6) school design. Each benchmark is tied to multiple design elements, which in turn helps students to thrive in a college environment, an environment they might have never ventured on their own.
The editorial indicated that students are penalized “because of their gender or race.” That could not be further from the truth. Not to mention, that in Lufkin ISD there are actually more females in the program than males, which you insinuated in the article that females were being misrepresented. We are ensuring that students are not penalized because of situations in life beyond their control. The state has researched the optimum candidate for this program and has guidelines for the selection process. I hardly see that because the criteria specify those who are needing help the most as “creepy.” The student only needs one of the criteria to qualify. Know that there is a difference between an early college high school and a school that offers dual credit courses. Lufkin ISD is an instructional site for Angelina College and all of our students have access to college level courses outside of the ECHS without ever having to leave the high school campus. Please research the facts and get behind this community that supports these students and celebrates the efforts of Lufkin ISD, Angelina College, and the T.L.L. Temple Foundation to educate all.
