Congratulations to Coach Jack Lee for the honor bestowed upon you of the renaming of the sports complex in Central. I don’t know you, but reading the comments from some of your former players and students showed the love and appreciation of how you impacted their lives.
I would also like to commend the school board on its decision of renaming the complex for someone who’s given over half his life to the school, its district and your community. You’ve done it the right way: giving him his flowers while he lives to see and appreciate it.
So many times like this, it’s done after one is dead and gone; only then is when people think about something like this. We want to honor them, hence when they can no longer know of the love and respect that was supposed to have been there for them. Whether it’s in sports, administration, city councils or whatever, the little town of Central showed the biggest of heart — others should take note.
Show the love while one still has blood running through their veins to see it, if you really love me, and not to my family wishing I could see it.
Again, congratulations to you all.
