Ladies, before you hug a man or grab his hand, consider this: People have boundaries. This happens to my husband a lot. I do not want other ladies hugging or kissing my husband. Furthermore, in 1 Corinthians 7:4 — The wife hath not power over her body, but the husband; and likewise also the husband hath not power of his own body, but the wife. It is very disrespectful not to consider their wife right there beside her husband and ladies do what they want, when they want. This has happened to my husband and I in restaurants, walking the mall, dancing. Be respectful and respect boundaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.